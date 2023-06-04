WILMINGTON – Wilmington Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue was charged with DWI following a traffic stop June 1.
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a checkpoint was being conducted with Wilmington Police along East Lake Shore Drive as part of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Program. Vigue reportedly drove up to that stop around 3pm on Thursday.
The report says officers smelled alcohol and had Vigue step out of the car for a sobriety check. Vigue reportedly failed the sobriety check and was arrested. She has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving with Expired Registration. She was given an unsecured bond and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.