GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say they have recovered the body of a kayaker who disappeared underwater and did not resurface.
A news release from the park says rangers recovered the body of 61-year-old Carl Keaney of Knoxville on Monday near where he was last seen kayaking on Friday.
Park officials say they received a call that Keaney never came back up while kayaking above an area called The Sinks.
Emergency personnel from various agencies searched in difficult high-water conditions over the weekend. Authorities found Kearney’s body after water levels in the Little River receded overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.