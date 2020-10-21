FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — About 200 soldiers at North Carolina's Fort Bragg have been moved from their barracks after an anonymous complaint revealed mold in some housing units, officials said.
The 1st Special Forces Command soldiers, part of the Command’s 528th Special Operations Sustainment Brigade, were temporarily moved into alternate housing Oct. 10 following an air quality test, said spokesman Maj. Dan Lessard.
Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command, added that Directorate of Public Works employees were addressing problems with heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and mold in two barracks.
The issues were discovered when a soldier filed a complaint through an internal webpage in September, The Fayetteville Observer reported.
Most of the soldiers were moved to other barracks at the base, and some were moved to off-base hotels, Lessard said.
