GOLDSBORO — Goldsboro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.
Police responded to a shooting where they found Clarence Jerome Smith, 39, had been shot multiple times. Smith was taken to UNC Health Wayne and later flown to ECU Health Medical Center. Smith is listed in critical condition.
The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation, responded to the scene. This investigation was still developing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.