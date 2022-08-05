CAROLINA BEACH — Several southeastern North Carolina beaches reported swarms of jellyfish and, thus, jellyfish stings earlier this week. However, the worst may have past according to Captain Tony Wallace with Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue.
Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local beaches. Purple flags were flown at Carolina Beach to warn beachgoers about the jellyfish.
Wallace said flying purple flags is a universal sign that means dangerous marine life has been spotted in the water.
The NWS says it’s important to heed the advice of lifeguards and remain alert to changing conditions while at the beach.
