ROCKWELL (AP) — A fire chief says two people have died after a mobile home in North Carolina went up flames.
WBTV reported that the fire happened Sunday in Rockwell, which is a rural area in Rowan County northeast of Charlotte.
Rockwell Rural Fire Chief Alan Shinn told the station that the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Images from the news station show firefighters with hoses standing beside the blackened, smoky remnants of the mobile home.
The station says that the home was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.