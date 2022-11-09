JACKSONVILLE - In one of the most closely watched midterm elections in recent years, Republicans swept nearly every position on the ballot Tuesday in Onslow County.
Part of a broader movement dubbed by analysts and pundits as the "red wave," results in the county Tuesday night matched broader trends observed state-wide.
Winning in Onslow for U.S. Senate was Trump-endorsed Republican Ted Budd with 28,888 votes for 66.28% of the total votes cast in the county. Budd defeated the former chief justice of N.C. Supreme Court Cheri Beasley (D) who received 13,353 votes for 30.64%. If elected, Beasley would have been the state's first Black senator.
Third party candidates Shannon Bray (L), Matthew Hoh (G) and write-ins split the remaining 3.08%.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, Greg Murphy (R) won with 69.22% of the county's vote over Barbara Gaskins (D) at 30.78%.
The only Democratic victory in Onslow County on the night was Mario White who ran unopposed for the N.C. District Court Judge District 4 Seat 1.
In local contests, incumbents George Cleveland (R) and Phillip Shepard (R) held their seats in N.C. House Districts 14 and 15 with 66.35% and 68.19% of their respective Onslow County votes. Cleveland is now in his tenth term in the state legislature. Republican Carson Smith ran unopposed for District 16.
Current vice chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners Tim Foster (R) and fellow incumbent Royce Bennet (R) kept their positions as commissioners. Foster received 29.27% of votes with Bennett close behind at 28.17%.
They will be joined by newcomer Lisa Carpenter (R) who received 29.12% of the vote. Paige Wagner (D) missed the cut in fourth place with 13.44%.
In the Onslow County Board of Education race, Bill Lanier (R) was elected with 29.2%. New to the board will be Angie Todd (R) with 28.79% and Bradley Williams (R) at 27.91%. Tanyetta Hill (D) failed to garner enough votes with 14.09% of the total.
The Onslow County Sheriff and District Attorney races were uncontested, with Chris Thomas (R) and Cindy Padgett Casteen (R) taking their respective nods.
During the Republican primary election in May, Thomas was nominated in a landslide victory with 8,253 votes. His main opposition, John Yopp, brought in 1,621 votes. Thomas was endorsed by former sheriff Hans Miller who served as Onslow County Sheriff for eight years before deciding not to seek re-election.
According to poll workers at voting locations across the county, election day was a busy affair.
During the polling period on Tuesday at the Swansboro Rotary Civic Center, election officials said a few early birds arrived at 5:30 a.m., an hour before sunrise. By noon, a steady line of voters had wrapped outside the doors and around the side of the building.
With piles of cars parked along the shoulder of the road throughout the day, the turnout was similar at the polling station located at the Hubert Volunteer Fire Department. Some voters said it took more than an hour waiting in line to cast their picks.
At the Board of Elections building on Georgetown Road in Jacksonville, workers scurried to keep up with the influx of ballots that came in after the 7:30 p.m. deadline for voting. Results from all precincts were reported by 9:45 p.m. without any major hiccups, officials said.
In total, 43,787 ballots were cast, representing 37.09% of registered voters. This number is up from the last midterm election in 2018 with 38,385 ballots submitted in Onslow County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.