LA GRANGE - The mother of a 6-day-old infant that died early last year has been arrested for the murder of her child.
Ta’Meishia Monique Williams, 26, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday. On Jan. 23, 2022, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded in La Grange because of an unresponsive infant. The baby was later pronounced dead at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.
An autopsy was performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office, who determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma.
Williams has been charged with murder and is in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.
