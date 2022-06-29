SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Richard D. Braswell was arrested this morning (Wednesday) by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Braswell was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child. He was processed at the Johnston County Magistrate’s Office around 11 am and released from the Johnston County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they had been investigating Commissioner Braswell since June 6. On that date, a 13-year-old female juvenile came to the sheriff’s office accompanied by her family.
The minor alleged she had an inappropriate interaction with an adult male acquaintance. Detectives, after investigation and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Republican Commissioner Braswell, age 73, of Princeton for one count of indecent liberties with a child.
Sheriff Captain Jeff Caldwell said, “Until the release of criminal discovery in the Superior Court, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office will not provide additional information.”
Johnston County Commission Chairman Butch Lawter said, “We just learned of the warrant and we’re evaluating the situation now as it starts the legal process. That’s where we are.”
Commissioner Braswell was appointed in December 2021 to fill out the unexpired term of Commissioner Chad Stewart, representing District 3, through December 2022. Braswell filed for election to the District 3 seat earlier this year. He has no opposition for election in November 2022.
