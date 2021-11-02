HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County school officials say a school bus driver has passed away after a single-vehicle school bus crash Tuesday morning.
Officials say Tina Gordon, 53, was a bus driver from East Henderson High and had been part of the Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) system for 10 years.
The four students on the bus at the time of the crash have been transported for observation and evaluation. Troopers say two were taken to Mission Hospital and the other two were taken to Pardee Hospital.
