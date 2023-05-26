KNIGHTDALE - A Wake County Sheriff’s Office K9 was accidentally shot and killed early Friday by an officer from another jurisdiction.
K9 Santos and his handler were assisting Knightdale police with the search when a Knightdale officer involved in the search shot the K9, according to the sheriff’s office.
Santos was rushed to the emergency clinic at NC State’s Veterinary Hospital where he died.
The German shepherd was the longest-serving K9 for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, beginning his service in 2016.
