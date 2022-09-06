ELIZABETH CITY – A Swansboro man was sentenced today to 500 months of imprisonment, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for producing and distributing child pornography. William Thomas Bailey, 42, pled guilty to the charges on January 4, 2022.
According to court documents and other information presented in court, Bailey was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security in early 2018 after being identified as part of an online group trading child pornography. An email address belonging to Bailey was used to trade child pornography with multiple users in addition, agents discovered an email where Bailey bragged to someone about sexually abusing a very young child.
During the execution of a search warrant over 300 images and videos of child sexual abuse were discovered on his cell phone. In addition, there were 11 images and 1 video depicting the sexual abuse of a 2-year-old toddler created using Bailey’s cell phone. Agents were able to identify the child as someone with whom Bailey had direct contact. During the forensic analysis of Bailey’s phone, agents discovered that Bailey had distributed the child’s images and video multiple times to others seeking out child pornography.
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after the sentencing was concluded. U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle presided over the sentencing. The Department of Homeland Security investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charity Wilson prosecuted the case.
Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No 4:2020cr00056.
