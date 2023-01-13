RALEIGH — A North Carolina school district used COVID-19 relief funds to boost the salaries and benefits of its staff, according to a report.
Chalkboard, a K-12 public education news outlet, reported that Wake County Public School System used more than 40% of $442 million in COVID-19 relief funding to supply "bonus pay" to its employees.
The outlet goes on to say that "77.69% of spending to salaries and benefits, with about 10% or less was spent "on other categories." The report explained further that the school district spent $238.2 million on salaries and benefits, approximately $30 million spent on supplies, $19 million for purchased services, $88,690 for capital outlay, and $9 million for "other" expenses.
"Wake County schools, according to state data through Nov. 30, has spent $120.4 million on bonus pay. Another $10 million went toward the teacher pay scale, $12 million for retirement costs, $15 million toward Social Security, $18 million for ‘Extended Contracts,’ and $26 million for ‘teacher,’" Chalkboard reported.
Wake County Public School System, which presides over 193 schools, and approximately 158,000 students, received a total of $443 million in state and federal "Pandemic Relief" funding. The funding will span the 2021-2024 school years, according to a breakdown of "Pandemic Relief Funds" on their website.
