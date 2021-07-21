SMITHFIELD (AP) — The family of a woman killed in a crash with a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy earlier this year will receive $1.25 million in a settlement agreement.
It was reported the settlement was approved by the Johnston County Board of Commissioners on Monday, said Adam Carroll, a spokesman for the county. No lawsuit was filed by the family, and claims against Rhue and the sheriff’s office were settled without admitting liability, Carroll said.
In January, Shirley Ann James, 63, was killed in a crash with a patrol car driven by Johnston County sheriff's deputy Quinton Rhue, 24, The News & Observer reported. Rhue had been driving with his lights and siren on when he began to pass traffic on U.S. Highway 301 as James was traveling in the same direction. She was turning when she was struck by Rhue’s patrol car.
Rhue was injured in the crash.
