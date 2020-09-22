In this photo provided by the Burke County Rescue Squad, a member of the Burke County Rescue Squad rescues a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Pisgah National Forest in Morganton, N.C. The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers. (Burke County Rescue Squad via AP)