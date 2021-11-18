FILE- U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., asks a question at a Subcommittee on Elections of the Committee on House Administration during a field hearing on voting rights and election administration issues facing Arizona and the Native American community at Phoenix College, on Oct. 1, 2019, in Phoenix. Butterfield, a Democrat, has announced, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, he'll retire from Congress next year after Republican-drawn map put him in a toss-up district. Butterfield is the second Democratic North Carolina congressman to decide against a reelection bid. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)