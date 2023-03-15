North Carolina Sen. Tom McInnis, a Moore County Republican, presents a bill on the Senate floor that would stiffen penalties for intentionally damaging utility equipment, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The North Carolina Senate unanimously passed the legislation after substation shootings in Moore County cut power to 45,000 homes and business for several days last year. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)