FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, a woman waits 15 minutes inside the Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C., after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination as providers monitor patients for negative reactions. Several North Carolina hospitals on Wednesday, Aug. 25, said they are seeing shortages in available workers and intensive care unit beds and longer delays for those who visit the emergency department. The more contagious COVID-19 delta variant is raising alarms and reigniting calls for people to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan, File)