SILER CITY (AP) — One person was killed and three others were injured when an SUV crashed into a North Carolina restaurant, police said.
Siler City police said the SUV veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 64 on Friday afternoon before hitting the front of Johnson’s Drive-In, news outlets reported. According to police, the SUV hit four people who were in the parking lot waiting for food, police said.
According to police, one of the three people injured was airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill while the other two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was not injured and was said to be cooperating with police.
