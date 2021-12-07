MaryJane Robinson, left, a District Court judge candidate from Robeson County, files her candidacy papers with the State Board of Elections at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. While the state Court of Appeals ordered on Monday the temporary delay of candidate filing for General Assembly and U.S. House seats due to redistricting litigation, candidate filing for other 2022 races began as scheduled at noon. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)