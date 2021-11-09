CHARLOTTE (AP) — A man shot to death managed to drive to a nearby gas station for help before he died, a North Carolina police department said.
According to a news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, investigators said the shooting occurred on Monday evening on a street on the northern border of the Sugar Creek Community Park on the city's northeast side.
The victim, identified Tuesday afternoon as Lester C. Acevedo, 42, was found around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a gas station on Sugar Creek Road, according to police. A person who saw the man called 911, authorities said.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
