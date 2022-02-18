RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina's capital and its surrounding county will end their broad indoor mask requirements within stores and other public places later this month.
Friday's decision covers the city of Raleigh, several other municipalities within Wake County and the county's unincorporated areas. It comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged local governments and school systems to end mask mandates.
COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are falling as the surge involving the omicron variant has ebbed.
“The recent trends are all pointing in the right direction for the mandate to be removed,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news release. The mandate will be lifted at 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
Wake County is the state's largest county, with over 1 million people. Several Wake towns — Apex, Cary and Holly Springs among them — already no longer have mask mandates.
The Wake County school system — the largest in the state — also anticipates it will soon end mask requirements for students and staff, news outlets reported. The Wake County school board scheduled a meeting for next week to discuss the policy.
Over 60 of the state's 115 districts have now approved mask-optional policies, according to the North Carolina School Boards Association.
