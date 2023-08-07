SWANSBORO - For weeks, rumors have swirled as to what caused the death of a man found parked in his vehicle at the Swansboro Walmart parking lot. Some say he was shot or perhaps shot himself.
Neither of those guesses is accurate.
According to Swansboro Police Department Dwayne Taylor, around noon time on July 22, 2023, an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy “observed a vehicle in the PVA of the Swansboro Walmart” matching the description of a Jacksonville resident who had been reported missing the day before.
Authorities had been searching for William John Cretara, 62, of Pine Valley Rd.
Taylor said “the deputy approached the vehicle and observed Cretara in the vehicle. Cretara appeared to be deceased.”
The Deputy contacted the Swansboro Police Department and apprised them of his findings. An officer with the SPD arrived and he and the deputy made entry into the vehicle and confirmed that Cretara was deceased, according to Taylor.
A Detective with the SPD was contacted. The detective arrived and conducted his investigation.
Cretara, a native of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. was employed as a carpenter, according to his death certificate on file with the Onslow County Register of Deeds. The document stated that he suffered from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, Type 1 diabetes and hyperlipidemia.
As for the rumors, Taylor said that “Cretara was not shot, nor did he commit suicide by use of any type of firearm. There was no evidence of foul play. It had appeared that Cretara died of natural causes. Cretara had medical issues and may not have been taking his medication,” Taylor stated.
