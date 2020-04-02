The Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point confirmed the first positive COVID-19 patient on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
The patient was quarantined after returning from travel outside of the state, according to officials. NHCCP officials determined that the transmission is travel related.
MCAS Cherry Point remains in HPCON-C.
When the HPCON is C, or “Charlie,” the area is experiencing sustained community transmission.
Follow all previous HPCON instructions and:
- Expect cancellation of in-person gatherings (such as school, daycare and all community activities) and restricted ability to travel.
- Plan activities for family members, especially children, in case you are restricted to your home for prolonged time periods.
- Prepare for the potential of limited access to supplies and services, including severely restricted access to military installations.
- Implement remote work procedures as directed by your employer.
- If outside the U.S., authorized or ordered departure actions may be implemented.
Carteret County received three additional confirmed positive cases for a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 15 confirmed cases, the Carteret County Health Department says nine of those patients have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements.
