ONSLOW COUNTY - Jacksonville Police Department claim a teacher at New Bridge Middle School secretly recorded students in his classroom in "various stages of undress."
Jacksonville police have charged Stephen Bera with 10 counts of using or installing a photographic image and 10 counts of possessing photographic images from peeping.
Bera was a language arts teacher at New Bridge Middle School.
“We do have a lot of the video images, we have been going through those images for most of the day,” Police Chief Mike Yaniero said. “There’s a lot of images for us to look at. The images fit that statute because they share students in various stages of undress, and so we’ll continue to look at those videos and we’re reached out to some of our ICAT partners and they’re helping us go through the data that we have within the devices that we seized last night.”
Detectives found the recording device in Bera's classroom and with help from school officials, they seized it and other items of evidence.
