COVE CITY - Construction to replace a more than 50-year-old bridge in Craven County is expected to begin next week.
N.C. Department of Transportation contactors plan to begin work Monday morning on the replacement of the bridge on Cicero Riggs Road over Grape Creek. Crews will install a new waterline, demolish the current bridge and construct the new one. It is expected to be complete this winter.
While this portion of road is closed to traffic, drivers will be detoured:
Traveling west on Cicero Riggs Road: Trenton Road, Old U.S. 70 and Prentiss Riggs Road; or
Traveling east on Cicero Riggs Road: Prentiss Riggs Road, Old U.S. 70 and Main Street.
NCDOT encourages drivers to remain alert and drive cautiously if near the construction site and plan ahead for their commute.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.