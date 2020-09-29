RALEIGH (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at the couple's apartment in Maryland has been arrested in North Carolina.
Winston Hughes, 22, was taken into custody in Raleigh on Sunday, six days after officers were called to the couple’s apartment in Chillum, Maryland regarding the shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Monday.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the victim, Fatima Kamara, suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said their preliminary investigation shows Hughes shot Kamara during an argument. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.
It is not clear if Hughes had an attorney who could comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.