WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a Winston-Salem man has been charged in the death of a toddler.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday that Fernanda Lavon Jones, 34, faces counts of murder and felony child abuse.
Jones is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, according to police. It's under if he's retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Authorities said the toddler died in July. Firefighters and police had responded to a home after someone placed a call about “unknown trouble.” Police said they found Thomas Ryan Jones Thompson in distress. He was 23 months old and died at the scene.
Police said the boy had been in Jones’ care. Even though Jones and the child share similar last names, they are not related, police said. Authorities said that Jones was the boyfriend of the boy’s aunt.
An autopsy found that the child died of blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
