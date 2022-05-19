In this image provided by the Town of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., David Elder, ocean rescue supervisor for Kill Devil Hills, N.C, stands in a hole he estimates to be 7 feet deep on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The town on North Carolina’s Outer Banks has issued a plea to beachgoers about the dangers of digging holes on the beach and to cover them up to prevent problems. (Town of Kill Devil Hills via AP)