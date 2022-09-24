NEW BERN – North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) will be hosting a Third District U.S. Service Academy Day for all interested 7th-12th grade students this Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at Craven Community College from 10:00am-12:30pm. All interested parents, educators, and prospective students are invited to attend!
“Our Third District Service Academy Day is a wonderful opportunity for students, parents, and educators to gain the knowledge and expertise needed to submit a quality application to one of our distinguished U.S. Service Academies” said Rep. Murphy. “The Service Academy application and selection process is very competitive, and I look forward to helping our students gain the tools needed for maximum consideration at our event on September 24th!”
While RSVPs are not required for this event, they are appreciated for planning purposes. Please RSVP to ServiceAcademyNC03@mail.house.gov or call Rep. Murphy’s Greenville office: 252-931-1003. \
