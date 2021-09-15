GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit group that works to document and share information about the plants and animals of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is hosting a free presentation Friday on elk.
Speaker Joseph Yarkovich is a wildlife biologist who has worked with the park’s reintroduced elk species for many years, according to a news release from Discover Life in America.
His “Elk of the Smokies” presentation is part of the group's Science at Sugarlands series. It takes place at 1 p.m. over Zoom. More information and registration are available on the Discover Life in America website, https://dlia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.