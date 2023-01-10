FILE - Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeff Lyash speaks with the Chattanooga Times Free Press from the TVA Chattanooga Office Complex in Chattanooga, Tenn., April 23, 2019. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, TVA, the nation's largest public utility, signed a decision to build a new natural gas plant, despite concerns from the Environmental Protection Agency that its analysis of alternatives is faulty and that the project is at odds with President Joe Biden's clean energy goals. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)