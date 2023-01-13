ROCKY MOUNT - Nash County deputies say a retired Rocky Mount police officer is accused of trafficking cocaine after being stopped on I-95.
Former officer Linc Brooks was pulled over by the deputies for multiple traffic violations.
During the conversation, Brooksa, allegedly, brought up that he was a retired Rocky Mount officer and he began to the deputies as they were attempting to search his SUV.
Deputies found nearly seven ounces of cocaine hidden in the center console inside the Brooks' truck, . A subsequent search of Brooks’ Rocky Mount home found four pistols, scales, and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.
Brooks has been charged with trafficking cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics, and obstructing, resisting, and delaying a public officer.
Deputies confiscated the Denali and the 52-year-old man is being held on a $275,000 bond.
Rocky Mount said Brooks retired as a senior police officer on January 1, 2006, having worked for them since August 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.