SHADYSIDE, Ohio – It’s summertime and many families are making their way to the beach for vacation.
A 10-year-old boy from Shadyside, Ohio was enjoying his family getaway at Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. where he soon lived out many people’s biggest nightmare.
Jenson Jones was bitten by a shark.
Thankfully, he is doing well, but he did sustain injuries to his foot.
“I was just dragging my mom on a surfboard and then I felt something bite me and I was crying. I was like ‘Ouch, something bit me,’ Jones said. "So, my Aunt Casey picked me up and I was bleeding. I got x-rayed and I got bandaged up, and I have to take two antibiotics per day.”
Luckily, Jenson did not need any stitches and his family says he is only the seventh person ever for this to happen to at Ocean Isle Beach.
So, will he ever go in the ocean again? Well, Jenson says that is a decision for next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.