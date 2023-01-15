GOLDSBORO - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police.
Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
Responding officers located a 7-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso area. Officers said that an 8-year-old relative accidentally shot the victim.
The 7-year-old child is at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville after being airlifted from UNC Health Wayne.
At this time, the condition of the 7-year-old is not available.
Investigators and crime scene specialists from Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau are actively working on gathering information.
