RALEIGH (AP) — Four people were killed and four more were wounded in two cities in North Carolina's Research Triangle region last weekend, according to police.
According to Durham police, a man found seriously injured at a local shopping center on Sunday night was at least the eighth person shot over the weekend across Raleigh and Durham, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The unidentified man was found around 9:15 p.m. at a shopping center near Interstate 40, according to police.
Also in Durham, two people died Saturday night after being shot just before 9 p.m. in the eastern part of the city. Officers arrived to find two people fatally shot inside a car, including a 17-year-old. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.
There were three shootings in Raleigh, police said. A 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured at around 9 p.m. Friday.
The next day, two unrelated shootings just 15 minutes apart left one dead and another seriously injured. Police said two people were arrested in the Saturday shootings.
Both Raleigh and Durham have seen nine shooting deaths so far this year, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.