This photo provided by The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows an active wildland fire at Dare County Bombing Range, in eastern North Carolina on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in North Carolina said Tuesday afternoon that the fire had slightly spread to the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of the only places in the world where endangered red wolves can be seen in the wild. The fire covered 1,000 acres and was 60% contained as of Wednesday morning. (The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)