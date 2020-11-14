CONCORD (AP) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a four-hour standoff Saturday at a tire shop in Concord, police said.
Authorities said a number of employees got out of the shop when they heard gunshots around 11:30 a.m., but the suspect barricaded inside with one staff member, WSOC-TV reported. When officers finally entered the business, they found the body of the employee, who had been fatally shot.
Police have not released the names of the suspect and victim. They also have not said if a motive has been determined.
The SWAT Unit of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted Concord Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.