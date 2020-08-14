RALEIGH (AP) — Law enforcement agents in North Carolina have arrested a county elections board member on child sex charges.
Harold Lester Mabe, a member of the Stokes County Board of Elections, was arrested at his home on Wednesday and charged with 12 counts of statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Thursday.
The SBI said an investigation was begun last week at the request of the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, but provided no additional details.
Mabe went before a magistrate in Stokes County and was given a $1 million dollar secured bond. He is in the Forsyth County jail and it's not known if he has an attorney.
