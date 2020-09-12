The Emerald Isle Police Department are investigating a death after officers found a man lying in the water Friday.
At approximately 12:26 p.m. a 911 call came in that reported what appeared to be a person laying by the water and may need assistance.
In a news release from the department states. the caller mentioned it was odd someone would be lying in the pouring rain.
When officers responded to the scene, they found the body of James David Melvin, 56, of Emerald Isle. Investigators say the Canal Drive resident cause of death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There was a gun found at the scene.
No other information is being released at this time.
