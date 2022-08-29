Jenna MacFarlane holds a photo of the day she met her adoptive parents, Steve and Karen Kesler, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Charlotte, N.C. MacFarlane, a Charlotte woman whose story is the basis for an indie film titled "Adopting Audrey", will open at The Independent theater on August 26th for a weeklong run. (Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/The Charlotte Observer via AP)