FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith is seen during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. In a move announced Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, Smith has switched over to a run for a northeastern North Carolina congressional seat after veteran Rep. G.K. Butterfield announced that he wouldn't seek reelection. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)