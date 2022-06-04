Travelers will have a new alternative to using U.S. 70 through Havelock and will also have the option to avoid numerous traffic signals in the area beginning next year.
Brad McMannen, Craven County resident engineer of the N.C. Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the $167.2 million Havelock Bypass project, which began fall 2019, is at 50% completion. Travelers are expected to access the road by November 2023.
The roadway will stretch 10.3 miles, starting a mile north-west of Havelock and will run south of Havelock city limits ending near the Craven-Carteret County line. The bypass is meant to aid in economic development in rural areas of Havelock and provide an efficient way to lessen traffic on U.S. 70 since it is the connection between the Morehead City Port and Raleigh, according to N.C. DOT. McMannen said the Havelock Bypass is set to be open to travelers November 2023, and Spring 2024 is the overall, scheduled completion date of the project.
"As we get closer to doing work on Lake Road and existing 70, for those workers working on it, just be safe," he said. "Slow down and be mindful of the construction and the workers out there trying to get the project completed."
McMannen said traffic along existing U.S. 70 in Havelock will not be impacted in the future. Contractors are working to keep traffic delays low by having lane closures at night.
