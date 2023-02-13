ONSLOW COUNTY - Onslow County deputies are investigating a shooting along a NC 17 highway between Jacksonville and Maysville..
Axxording to deputies, a man alleged he was shot about 1:30 p.m. while driving along U.S. 17, just north of the Ramsey Road intersection which caused the 20-year-old man to crash into the median of the four-lane highway.
The driven was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is expected to recover.
Deputies are looking for a black Chevy Camaro with tinted windows.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle crash while deputies are handling the shooting investigation.
