CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina woman was arrested on a murder charge after investigators found the remains of her 4-year-old daughter in their Charlotte home, police said Saturday.
Malikah Diane Bennett, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury and felony concealing a death, the Charlotte Observer reported.
Police found the girl's remains on Friday after learning that she hadn’t been seen in several months, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
“During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved,” the release says.
Police didn't immediately release the child's name or specify how investigators believe she was killed.
