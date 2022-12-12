JACKSONVILLE - The man charged in the death of Mariah Woods pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no chance of parole.
Adolphus Earl Kimrey ll, 37, sat motionless dressed in an orange-colored Onslow County Jail jumpsuit flanked by his court-appoint attorneys, Robeson County-based lawyer Brooke Mangum of the Capital Defenders and Jacksonville lawyer Wally Paramore during the near-2-hour hearing in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where 5th Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee presented the facts of the case to N.C. Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson. Mariah Woods’ family members filled several rows of Courtroom 8 with many sobbing as the facts of the case were read aloud.
Kimrey was facing a capital murder trial that was expected to start sometime in Spring 2023.
Kimrey was charged with first-degree murder of 3-year old Mariah Woods on Jan. 24, 2018, and has been in pretrial confinement in the Onslow County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 1, 2017 for other charges related to the disappearance and disposal of the child’s body.
Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mother, Kristy Kay Woods, all of whom shared a single-wide trailer in the Inez Mobile Home Park on Dawson Cabin Road in Southwest Onslow County. Kimrey was not the biological father of Mariah who had just celebrated her third birthday on Nov. 8.
The disappearance of the child reported to authorities by Kimrey to the Onslow County 911 Emergency Center after sunrise on Nov. 27, 2017 quickly escalated into a county-wide search and rescue operation utilizing law enforcement assets from the federal, state and local counties plus elements from nearby Camp Lejeune.
Mariah’s autopsy report stated the cause of death to be chloroform toxicity caused when Kimrey placed a chloroform soaked cloth over the child’s mouth to silence her while he got high according to Lee. Lee stated that Kimrey had been a drug addict since his early teens and his preferred drug was methamphetamines costing him a $60 to $100 per day to maintain. Kimrey was unemployment and got money by stealing used furniture from an abandoned dwelling in his neighborhood. He had been Mariah’s mother’s boyfriend for less than a year.
The child’s body—stuffed in a sofa cushion and weighted down with approximately 50 pounds of cement blocks-- was recovered in 18-feet of water by Fayetteville Police Department divers in the Holly Shelter game lands of Pender County off N.C. 53, some 22 miles away from where the family lived.
When Kimrey is entered into a N.C. Correctional Institution, he will join 30,016 other prison offenders which cost Tar Heel tax payers on average $35,009 per year to house and feed, according to statistics on the N.C. Department of Public Safetys website. https://www.ncdps.gov/about-dps/department-public-safety-statistics.
The last person sentenced to death from Onslow County was Clifford Ray Miller who was convicted of capital murder stemming from an August 2000 homicide.
