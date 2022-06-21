STATESVILLE (AP) — A third person has died after a crash involving a car and a golf cart last week, North Carolina officials said.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Jada Marlowe, 13, of Statesville died Monday, news outlets reported. The teen was riding on a golf cart on June 13 when it was hit by a Honda Accord that crossed the center line on a road near Statesville, officials said.
Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of Statesville, who was driving the golf cart, and golf cart passenger Bentley Marlowe, 5, of Statesville, both died at the scene, officials said. Four other passengers, ages 26, 16, 13 and 2, were flown to hospitals with critical injuries, officials said.
The 23-year-old driver of the Honda was charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle, and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle. Officials said additional charges are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.