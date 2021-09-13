ELKIN (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with shooting two men during a fight at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin, local authorities said.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said two off-duty deputies working security at the speedway on Saturday night were alerted about the shooting and found two men shot, news outlets reported.
Deputies believe Yosef Handy, 45, of Jonesville shot the men during an altercation. The two wounded men were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
Handy was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Handy was given a secured bond of $350,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.