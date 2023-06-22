KINSTON — A possible tornado touched down at a furniture store in Kinston early this afternoon.
At approximately 12:20 p.m., a severe thunderstorm struck Kinston. Observers said they saw what appeared to be a tornado hit the Furniture Fair, at about that time. Some of the front windows of the store were blown out, The ceiling inside the store also collapsed.
Lenoir County Emergency Services Deputy Director Samuel Kornegay said the National Weather Service had been contacted and they said a severe thunderstorm was indicated on the radar that prompted severe thunderstorm warnings. Kornegay said shortly after that, reports of downed power lines and trees started coming in.
Kornegay said a report the furniture store was damaged and had sustained heavy structural damage. A debris field was observed behind the store indicating a potential tornado touchdown. The National Weather Service is sending representatives to determine if it was a tornado.
The LCES, Kinston Police Department, Kinston Fire Department and Kinston Department of Public Services have responded to the incident.
have been reported at this point. Officials are asking the public to avoid the scene. Updates upcoming.
