CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina jailer has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes and fired from his job, a sheriff's office said Monday.
Mecklenburg County detention officer Kyle Harris of Charlotte was arrested Monday afternoon and released on a $60,000 unsecured bond, The Charlotte Observer reported. It's not known if Harris has an attorney.
An arrest warrant says Harris is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual offense, one count of attempted second-degree sexual offense, two counts of sexual battery and one count of a sexual act by a government employee. Public records show Harris has no previous criminal history.
Under North Carolina law, second-degree sexual offense is a felony involving a sex act against a person’s will or if the person has a mental disability or is physically helpless.
Sheriff Garry McFadden announced Harris’s firing Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.